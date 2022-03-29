A tiny house the size of three parking spaces is up for sale in Somerset.

The aptly named 'Backabit Cottage' sits between two rather more substantially sized neighbours.

The small two-story house is being auctioned by 247 Property Auctions with a modest guide price of £109,000. The average price for a property in Highbridge is almost £275,000.

The property is in need of some TLC to bring it up to date Credit: BPM Media

It has one bedroom and one bathroom but there is plenty of room around the double bed, as well as a bath/shower combo in the bathroom which has ample floor space between all its pieces of furniture.

One defining feature is the reception porch, complete with potting shelves and psychedelic style windows, adding character to an already gleaming property.

Sporting a wood-burning stove, a house this size will heat up in no time and the beams across the top definitely add to the property's undeniable charm.

The kitchen at Backabit Cottage in Highbridge Credit: BPM Media

The location is very convenient too, as Highbridge train station is only a ten-minute walk away, and the M5 is also instantly accessible, meaning you could be in Bristol in 45 minutes by car or train, and in Bridgwater or Taunton in less.

It's a little larger than Somerset's smallest house, so unfortunately there's no claim to county fame. But, if you're looking for a cosy, mews-property nook for your first home that's very conveniently located then look no further.