A university rugby player from Bristol has died after sustaining an injury while playing.

Maddy Lawrence, 25, died in hospital on Friday 25 March. She played for the UWE Women's side,

Paying tribute to Maddy, the club said they would be retiring her shirt number in her honour.

They said: "Maddy exemplified what it means to be a UWE Women’s Rugby Player, ‘tackling’ every new skill with enthusiasm.

"She proudly represented our club both on and off the rugby pitch, growing into the sport and our rugby family.

"Maddy was a bubbly girl who was so fun to be around. Whenever she smiled and laughed you couldn’t help but smile and laugh with her. That was the sort of player, friend, sister and daughter Maddy was."

Maddy played as a winger on the team Credit: UWE Women's Rugby

They added: "Her everlasting energy has left its mark on this club, she will forever be our number 11 and will forever be our friend.

"We will be retiring the number 11 shirt in Maddy’s honour and remembrance.

"Rest in peace our beautiful girl."

Joining the tributes, the Rugby Football Union said: "On behalf of everyone at the RFU, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Maddy Lawrence.

"The thoughts of everyone in the game are with UWE Women's Rugby, their players, members and the wider rugby community."

England's most-capped rugby international Rocky Clark also shared her condolences.

She said: "So sorry to hear this devastating news, my thoughts are with all her team mates, family and friends. A young life taken way too soon."

UWE Women's Rugby are planning a fundraiser in Maddy's memory on Wednesday 30 March at Lockleaze Sports Centre.

The money raised will go towards a foundation in her name supporting women's rugby and mental health - two things the club say were close to Maddy's heart.