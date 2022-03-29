Play video

A young carer in St Ives says she finds it hard not to feel anxious about money as the cost of living keeps going up.

Marissa Salter, 13, helps look after her mum Suzanna who has a lung condition and mobility issues by doing errands around the house to support her.

She is home-schooled because of concerns around Covid, but feels like she is missing out on being a normal teenager.

She said: "It doesn't feel fair because a lot of other people my age just get to go out and have fun, and most of the time I'm at home worrying about if we're going to be able to afford food and it shouldn't be that way.

"No kids should have to go through that."

Marissa supports her mum Suzanna with cooking, washing up and helping her with some of her medication. Credit: ITV News

It comes as Action for Children says more than a quarter of kids they have spoken to in the South West (28%) worry about their family having enough money.

The poll by the charity also found most of the region's parents (59%) and grandparents (64%) fear childhood is getting worse - and more than a third (36%) of children agree.

Marissa says she loves her mum and does not blame her but says "sometimes you do wish you had more of a childhood".

The young teenager says she would like to have more time to "go to parties" but she cannot go because she worries about her mum.

"I worry mum is not going to be ok when I am gone," she said.

"I'm scared one day she'll fall and I won't be there to help her, and she'll have to lay there for ages until I'm back."

Practising and performing gymnastics is the highlight of Marissa's week. Credit: Suzanna Salter

Suzanna, Marissa's mum, said: "I feel guilty because Marissa's a child.

"Children shouldn't have to bring up adults.

"I should be able to look after myself, but I physically cannot do a lot of things.

"I wish I could pay the council or whoever to come in and help me, but I can't afford it."

Suzanna has eight hours of care a week on the NHS and Marissa is supported with respite by the charity Action for Children.

The charity says the government should be doing more to help families like Marissa and Suzanna.

Joe Lane, head of policy for the charity, says the chancellor needs to make sure Universal Credit and child benefit is "keeping pace with inflation" to protect families in poverty.

He said: "Last week, the Chancellor found £1 billion to support household budgets, only £250 million of that is earmarked for low income households with children."