The family of a young woman from Bristol who died after being injured whilst playing rugby has said she "will never be forgotten."

Maddy Lawrence, 20, she was playing for the University of the West of England (UWE) women's second team against the University of Bristol when she was injured while being tackled on March 7.

She died in hospital just over two weeks later (March 25) after developing a bacterial infection.

Maddy's family spoke of their heartbreak and thanked people for their messages of support.

They said: "We have been completely overwhelmed and hugely comforted by the outpouring of love and support from you all for our beautiful Maddy and wanted to say a heartfelt thank you from a heartbroken family," they said in a statement.

"Ever since Maddy started playing rugby at UWE she has loved every moment of it.

"During the last match of the season, she sustained an injury which was not at all life threatening.

"She went into hospital and we believed that she should be home by the weekend.

"Tragically, she had picked up a bacterial infection that the acute team tried tirelessly to get under control.

"Maddy fought with every sinew in her body, through life saving surgeries every single day of her stay in ICU.

"Her spirit and desire to live was so strong, as well as her heart and courage, that the medical teams were in awe of her and she never gave up that fight.

"So sadly on March 25, her body could take no more and we let her go, on to her next adventure with her adoring family by her side."

Her family added: "Maddy's presence, bravery, spirit, goodness, sass, beauty and love will never be forgotten and is felt all around us and in us and always will be.

"Again, thank you so much for your words of comfort, memories of Maddy, thoughts, prayers and love. Please keep them coming. We find much strength from them."

The family said they would set up a charitable fund in her name.

Maddy Lawrence was a winger with UWE Women's Rugby Credit: UWE Women's Rugby

Maddy's club, UWE Women's Rugby, said they would be retiring her shirt number in her honour.

They said: "Maddy exemplified what it means to be a UWE Women’s Rugby Player, ‘tackling’ every new skill with enthusiasm.

"She proudly represented our club both on and off the rugby pitch, growing into the sport and our rugby family.

"Maddy was a bubbly girl who was so fun to be around. Whenever she smiled and laughed you couldn’t help but smile and laugh with her. That was the sort of player, friend, sister and daughter Maddy was."

"Her everlasting energy has left its mark on this club, she will forever be our number 11 and will forever be our friend.

"We will be retiring the number 11 shirt in Maddy’s honour and remembrance.

"Rest in peace our beautiful girl."