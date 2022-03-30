Couple hit out at 'incredibly slow' process to get Ukrainian family UK visas

Play video

Watch Katie Rowlett's report

A South Gloucestershire family who are opening up their home to Ukrainian refugees have criticised the government's settlement scheme for being "slow" and "frustrating".

Fran and Ian Clarke have rooms ready for a Ukrainian family-of-five to move in, but they told ITV News West Country the visa system is too complicated and is putting vulnerable people at risk.

The couple filled out the required forms two weeks ago so the Yaremenko family can live with them at their home in Rudgeway, South Gloucestershire.

As they wait for their visas to be approved, the family-of-five are sheltering in accommodation near to the city of Lviv - an area which was attacked by missiles just two days ago.

The beds are made ready for the family to move in

Fran told ITV News she cannot understand why a lot of the checks cannot be done when people are safely out of Ukraine.

Fran, who is a social worker, said: "We are speaking to the family every day. We know that they are scared everyday, and they're not sure what is happening.

"The fact that we are sat here with a space for them and they are sat there needing to become safe is just really upsetting."

Ian said it has been an "incredibly slow and frustrating process".

"It has been two weeks, we know nothing about where we are in the process. We speak to the family daily, we are waiting and they're waiting."

In response, a government spokeperson said: "Vital security checks are in place to ensure the safety of the UK public and those fleeing conflict, but we have made the process quicker and easier - the visa form is shorter and valid passport holders can apply online and complete biometric checks in the UK."