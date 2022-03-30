Electric scooter batteries spark house fire in Bristol
Some electric scooter batteries were the cause of a house fire that broke out in Knowle, Bristol this morning (March 30).
The fire service said they were on charge in the kitchen when they caught fire.
Crews from both Bedminster and Temple fire stations were called to the scene to tackle the blaze.
The fire was contained in the kitchen and didn't spread to elsewhere in the two storey house.
No-one was injured in the incident.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service's lithium-ion battery safety tips:
Always use the charger that came with your phone, tablet, e-cigarette or mobile device.
If you need to buy a replacement, always choose a branded, genuine product from a supplier you can trust. There are lots of fakes out there, and it can be difficult to spot the difference.
Avoid storing, using or charging batteries at very high or low temperatures.
Protect batteries against being damaged – that's crushed, punctured or immersed in water.
Don’t leave items continuously on charge after the charge cycle is complete – it's best not to leave your phone plugged in overnight for example.
Never cover chargers or charging devices – that includes using your laptop power lead in bed.