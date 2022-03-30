Some electric scooter batteries were the cause of a house fire that broke out in Knowle, Bristol this morning (March 30).

The fire service said they were on charge in the kitchen when they caught fire.

Crews from both Bedminster and Temple fire stations were called to the scene to tackle the blaze.

The fire badly damaged the kitchen Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

The fire was contained in the kitchen and didn't spread to elsewhere in the two storey house.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service's lithium-ion battery safety tips: