Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing man from Bude.

Trystan Harris was last seen in the Kings Hill area yesterday (29 March) afternoon at around 1:30pm.

Police say he was possibly heading in the direction of Marhamchurch.

Trystan was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black jogging bottoms.

The 22-year-old is described as a white male, around 6 ft tall, with blond unkept hair. He is very skinny and has a thin-looking face.

Officers say he will appear confused if approached.

In their appeal, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "If you have seen Trystan, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 313 of 29/0322."