A former Wiltshire Police staff member has been jailed after "betraying the trust of the public" and "blatantly abusing her position".

Rachel Beale was working for the Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders Unit when she began an inappropriate, intimate relationship with a man she was supervising.

The 53-year-old, who lives in Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office and was sentenced to six months at Bristol Crown Court today (March 30).

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said: “It goes without saying that we expect the highest levels of conduct from all our officers, staff and volunteers, something which is even more important when an employee is directly involved in supervising offenders within our community.

“Rachel Beale betrayed the trust of the public, and betrayed the trust of her colleagues, when she blatantly abused her position to commit this crime. The outcome of this investigation and today’s sentence shows that there is no place in policing for someone who behaves in this way.

“She was immediately suspended from duties when this matter was brought to our attention, and, once she had pleaded guilty in court we held an internal misconduct hearing, which resulted in her being dismissed from the force.

"This misconduct outcome protects the public by ensuring she is placed on the national barred list and cannot seek further work at any other police forces.”

The charge relates to a period of time between February and September 2020. Beale was arrested in September of that year and was suspended from duty.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who investigated the allegations.

DCC Mills added: “I want our communities across Swindon and Wiltshire to have the utmost confidence in their police force, and, although cases like this highlight the disappointing and unacceptable minority, I hope the public can see that we are committed to rooting out any kind of misconduct and taking the appropriate action.

“If any member of the public has concerns relating to the professionalism of any officer or staff member, we would urge them to contact us in confidence so we can address the concerns raised.”

Following Beale's guilty plea last month, an internal gross misconduct hearing was held last week and ruled she would have been dismissed from Wiltshire Police had she not previously resigned.

She has also been added to the College of Policing barred register to ensure she will not be able to work for any another police force, nor in an external vetted risk role.