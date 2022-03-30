A 23-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a 22-year-old father-of-four on the outskirts of Bristol.

Bradley Lewis sustained a fatal injury at a property in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, on Friday 25 March. He died in hospital in the early hours of the next day.

Abigail White, of Chipperfield Drive, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (March 30).

She was remanded in custody and will next appear before the same court on Monday 25 April.

Paying tribute, the victim's family said: "Our wonderful much-loved son Bradley, taken from us too early."