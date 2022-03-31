136 Wiltshire families offer homes to Ukrainian refugees

136 Wiltshire families have offered homes to Ukrainian refugees through sponsorship, according to the council.

Around 1,500 have also applied through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and these numbers are growing everyday.

Wiltshire Council added that it's “ready” and has plans in place as Ukrainian families are starting to be matched with people offering up their homes.

The system to settle in the UK involves a series of steps, including government checks on those arriving from Ukraine before they can travel to their accommodation.

The government has given local authorities a key role in helping refugees settle.

In response, Wiltshire Council has staff ready to carry out accommodation and safeguarding checks and also to liaise with schools and other services.

The council is putting in place caseworkers and working on payment mechanisms for sponsors and emergency support for new arrivals.

It is also working closely with partners in the NHS, Department for Work and Pensions and town and parish councils.

There's also ongoing work with voluntary groups and charities, who are helping to coordinate responses and ways to ensure when families arrive they have the support they need and feel truly welcome.

Wiltshire Youth Council, which was set up this year with 41 candidates representing young people across the county, has written to all schools asking them to take part in a non-uniform day on 1 April.

They are encouraging pupils to wear blue and yellow for a minimum donation of £1 to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal.

Councillor Richard Clewer, Leader of Wiltshire Council, said: “We know people throughout Wiltshire are ready to provide a helping hand to Ukrainian refugees – that could be by providing a place for a family to stay or donating to a good cause.

"I want to thank communities across the county also for joining together and being ready to provide support when it is needed.

“Along with our partners, we have put plans in place to support people who are choosing to come to Wiltshire.

"Wiltshire Council staff are working hard behind the scenes and a number of accommodation checks have already taken place in preparation for families arriving.

"The system is complex and there is still more information and guidance needed from government, but we are doing everything we can to be ready so once families arrive they will settle well and will soon feel at home.”

Credit: Benjamin Paessler, local democracy reporter