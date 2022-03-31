A drug dealer associated with a notorious drugs operation in Swindon has been jailed after police raided an address and found crack cocaine and heroin.

Samual Ackah, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested by Wiltshire Police’s fortitude team in January following an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in the Freshbrook area of the town.

Ackah pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for two years and two months yesterday (March 30).

Ackah was believed to have taken over the home of a vulnerable drug user for his operation.

During a search of the property Wiltshire Police seized Class A drugs and a mobile phone, which directly linked Ackah to the Ninja drugs line.

PC Craig Head, from Swindon’s fortitude team, was the officer in the case.

He said: “Our team is continuously working to disrupt the supply of Class A drugs in Swindon and cases like this prove that we can dismantle these drugs lines and ensure offenders are put behind bars.

"The work we do relies heavily on intelligence and information from our communities and I would urge anyone who believes they have information about drug dealing to make sure they report it.

“Every piece of information, no matter how small, can play a part and you can either report this to us via 101 or our website, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously if you prefer.”