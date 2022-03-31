A stretch of the M5 in Gloucestershire has been closed due to a lorry crash.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (March 31) - shortly before 4am - but the southbound carriageway remains closed between junction 13 and junction 14, near Stroud.

A lorry has struck the central reserve and then the nearside barrier, resulting in barrier damage and a significant spill of diesel and hydraulic fluid.

Emergency services, including Gloucestershire Police have attended.

National Highways South West says there are delays of 60 minutes on approach to the closure.

M5 diversion

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs.

Traffic is diverted via the A419 northbound, the A38 southbound to the B4509 and re-join the M5 at J14.

We'll bring you the latest updates throughout the day.