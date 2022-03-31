A man who harassed women while drunk has been jailed and will be banned from parts of Gloucestershire when he is released.

John Wild will also not be allowed in public with an open container of alcohol and is not allowed to go within 50 metres of a school in Wotton-Under-Edge.

The 50-year-old was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting a string of alcohol-fueled crimes.

Gloucestershire Police said Wild harassed and threatened a number of people last summer and earlier this year and caused damage to people’s property.

One of his victims was a local Reverend who resigned after being targeted by the Wild while he was under the influence of alcohol.

Other victims of his abusive behaviour included a family and a relative of his.

On two occasions in February of this year, Wild attended the home addresses of two people and damaged the doors to their houses.

Days later he became verbally abusive towards a member of the public in the street as part of an alcohol-fueled outrage.

Wild previously pleaded guilty to three counts of harassment without violence, two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

On top of the prison sentence, Wild is also the subject of a three year Criminal Behaviour Order.

The order prevents him from being in a public place with an open container of alcohol or going within 50 metres of a school in Wotton-Under-Edge and three other locations in the town.

Wild is also banned from going within 50 metres of a property in Coombe and entering the Mid-counties Co-operative store in Long St, Wotton-Under-Edge.

Sergeant Garrett Gloyn from the Stroud Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "In recent months John Wild has misused alcohol regularly and his behaviour towards residents of Wotton and visitors to the town when drunk is awful.

"He has frequently been abusive and threatening to people without provocation and many of his victims are women.

"He has repeatedly been offered, but declined, help for his alcoholism and I hope that this sentence, the Criminal Behaviour Order and the Civil Injunction that we secured in February results in a drastic improvement in his behaviour upon release."

If Wild breaches the order, he could face a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.