The family who have run one of the 'most-loved' fish and chip shops in South Gloucestershire have officially announced they will close after 64 years.

Pisces, in Yate, first opened on Station Road in 1958 but the family had already been running the shop from another location in the town for 10 years.

It is owned by Kip and Julia Holbrook, who bought it from Kip's parents in 1988 to keep it in the family. Their daughter Juki now also helps them with the running of the shop.

The shop has always supported the community and offered a regular food delivery service to homes for the elderly in the area.

Pisces has been in Yate for more than half a century

Kip and Julia said they have enjoyed serving the people of Yate but after serving fish and chips for decades, it is time for them to take their retirement.

"After 64 years of serving fish and chips to our community, it is with great sadness that we are to close on March 31", they said.

"We would like to thank you all for your custom, it going to be difficult saying goodbye to so many of our wonderful regulars.

"We would also like to thank staff past and present, without you, Pisces wouldn't have been the friendly welcoming place it has been all of these years."