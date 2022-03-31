A pedestrian has died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Cheltenham, police have confirmed.

The collision happened on the A4019 Tewkesbury Road, in the Uckington area, at around 9.20pm on Friday 25 March.

The person was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol in a serious condition but died over the weekend.

Gloucestershire Police are investigating the collision, and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.

They would like to speak to anybody who may have seen a person walking along Tewkesbury Road at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 and quote the incident number 487, or to complete an online incident form.