We've had a real shot of cold air from the northeast today, which has swept right across the UK bringing lots of snow to northern England and down the East Coast.

For us in the West Country, a few of those showers have made it our way too - with a dusting of snow on Exmoor and Dartmoor.

It has felt cold wherever you are, despite a lot of sunshine - there were even a few flutters in Bristol this afternoon, but nothing heavy or long lasting enough to settle.

There was a light dusting of snow on Exmoor on Thursday morning Credit: Debbie Tucker

Temperatures have not broken double figures and the wind chill has made it feel closer to 4C or 5C - a contrast to last week when temperatures were nearly 20C.

We may well see a bit more rain, sleet and snow up until the start of the weekend with cold air staying put for the time being.

However, the Atlantic takes over at the start of next week with higher temperatures, along with some wind and rain.

There was also a dusting of snow on Dartmoor this morning Credit: Mark Shackleton

The latest Met Office forecast for the South West of England

Friday

A cold and frosty start with sunny spells. A few isolated showers of rain, sleet and hill snow, some places in the west remaining dry for much of the day. Maximum temperature 10C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Further showers on Saturday, but these falling mainly as rain. It will be dry and bright on Sunday.

There will be cloud and rain pushing south Monday, becoming slightly less cold.