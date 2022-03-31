Play video

Steven Schumacher speaks to ITV News

Promotion hype might be building for Plymouth Argyle after their recent run of great form has put them in fourth in League One - but the manager says they're staying calm at Home Park.

Speaking to ITV News West Country before Argyle's 4th v 5th clash at home against Oxford United this weekend, Steven Schumacher said usually the number of points Argyle have would guarantee them a play off place, but it was an unusual season.

"Everybody else can get excited. We've just got to try and stay focused," he said.

"There's still a long way to go. We've got six games left. We've got a points tally that normally would see you into the play-offs, but this year is a bit unique, the top half of the table is so strong."

Schumacher said the coaches and players are taking it one day at a time, but admitted the fact this weekend's game is yet again a sell-out is a huge buzz.

"We've done that three or four times this season now and the atmosphere has been great.

"The excitement is building around the city. People are desperate to come and watch us play, which is brilliant - and we want to put on a good performance for everyone who's coming out to watch.

Argyle's game against Oxford this weekend is also their Armed Forces Day.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict, Falklands veterans will parade around the touchline at half time.