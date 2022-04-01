A bull has been rescued from a swimming pool in South Devon after escaping from its field.

Fire crews from Torquay, Paignton, Buckfastleigh and a rescue team from Exmouth were called to the incident which happened last night (31 March).

Pictures from the scene show the bullock being lifted out of the swimming pool using a harness and the assistance of firefighters.

A vet was on hand to check the welfare of the animal following the rescue Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

Buckfastleigh Fire Station has since confirmed on their Facebook page that a vet was on hand to check the welfare of the animal following the rescue.

The post said: "Last night one of our team joined colleagues from Torquay Fire Station, Paignton Fire Station and a specialist rescue team from Exmouth Fire Station to help remove a young bullock who had decided to leave his field in favour for a late night swim in a nearby swimming pool.

"Teams used specialist harnesses and lifting slings along with a telehandler to carefully lift him to a place of safety, a vet was also on hand to check the animals welfare throughout."