Family pay tribute to 'fantastic father' who died following Swindon crash

The family of a man who was killed in a collision in Swindon have paid tribute to him as a "fantastic father" and "wonderful son".

Shane Whitson, 31, died following a road traffic collision on Ermin Street on 27 March - which also saw one other person killed.

Paying tribute to her son, Shane's mother Jenny said: "Shane was such a wonderful son; he will be so missed by all of his family and friends.

"He was the youngest of four brothers; leaving two brothers behind and joining his oldest brother. I would describe him as a cheeky chap.

"He loved to make people laugh. He was very kind and generous to many", she added.

Shane was also a father to his young daughter, who, Jenny says he spent much of his time with.

"He was also a fantastic father to his beautiful 10-year-old daughter Ella who he spent many weekends with enjoying outdoor activities such as kayaking and rock climbing", she said.

"I would call him Shane the pain as a joke nickname but in all honesty he was a wonderful son, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and cousin".

"Shane was a true Swindonian and lived in the town all his life. He grew up in the Coleview area and went to Dorcan School making many friends along the way.

"We all have so many memories of him. We had wonderful family holidays, often with other families . So many happy times. We will miss our wonderful Shane who left us far too soon," she finished.