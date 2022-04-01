A giant inflatable lobster made a brief appearance on a beach in Cornwall, as part of an artist's campaign.

The object, designed by pop artist Philip Colbert, was blown up on a sandbank near the National Lobster Hatchery in Padstow Estuary this morning (1 April).

The inflatable is 12-metres tall, has a 15-metre footprint, and is part of a campaign to release more lobsters into the wild.

Philip Colbert is known around the world for his lobster-inspired art. Credit: ITV News

Philip told ITV News: "I've had this reputation around the world as the lobster man, I've got such a connection with the species, it just made sense that I should start looking into the species more scientifically."

Often referred to as the "godson of Andy Warhol", Philip has created a global following for his cartoon lobster persona and his hyper-pop history paintings.

His work explores the patterns of contemporary digital culture and its relationship to a deeper art historical dialogue.

He recently launched the first-ever combined physical-NFT auction The Lobstars (Genesis) at Bonhams London, with the sale profits going towards the Lobsters community's research at St Abbs Marine station.

The giant lobster briefly reached peak inflation in Padstow before it was taken down due to high winds.