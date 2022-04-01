Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing pensioner who has early-onset dementia.

James Homden was reported missing from the Wellswood area of Torquay. Friends and family say they have not seen him for the last two days.

The 75-year-old is described as a white male, 5ft 8in tall with short grey hair and a medium build.

Police say it's likely that he is wearing a grey or green jumper or polo shirt, blue trousers and brown moccasin slippers.

Devon and Cornwall Police say: "If you have seen James, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0317 of 31/03/2022."