Tributes have been paid to a man and woman who died following a four vehicle crash in Cornwall.

Marianne Parker, 44, from Tintagel, and Damien Gregory, 38, from Camelford, both died at the scene of the collision, which happened at around 6.25pm on Monday (March 27) on the A30 between Carland Cross and Chiverton Cross.

Ms Parker's family paid tribute to her, describing her as a "loving daughter, sister, mother, stepmother and grandmother".

“She is very sadly missed by everyone who knew her", they added. “Marianne had a beautiful, infectious smile and always lit up any room. She has been taken away far too early.

“She will always be in the hearts of everyone who knew her.”

Damien's family have also paid tribute to him, describing him as a "loving son, brother, uncle and father".

“He will be sadly missed by anyone that knew him", they said. “Damien was the life and soul, loving and kind, with the biggest heart.

“Taken far too early, RIP Damien Charles Gregory. Always in our hearts, forever in our memories.”

Devon and Cornwall Police are trying to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it, including any dashcam footage, is asked to contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or calling 101 quoting log number 0605 28 March 2022.