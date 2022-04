Bright skies and brisk winds at Cape Cornwall Credit: Nichola Peters

Some rougher weather in Cornwall - Praa Sands Credit: Denise Gent

Bright and sunny over the River Plym at Cadover Bridge Credit: Paul Warman

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...

Gorgeous sunrise and reflections in Bristol Credit: Andrew Cleaver

Another beautiful start to the day at Roseland, St. Just Credit: Angela Joy

A calm morning from way above Minehead Credit: Paul Scullion

Calm reflections at Weston-super-Mare Credit: Deborah Edwards

A drone sunset above Wells Cathedral Credit: Mike Jefferies

Far reaching views along Looe Bar in some of March's prolonged warm sunshine Credit: Richard Solway

The rising sun looking across Budleigh Salterton Credit: Steve Pease

The look of love in a heart-shaped glow from the sun over Brean Down Credit: Tanya Shoebridge