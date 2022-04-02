People living in Dorset will receive the highest council tax bills in the South West from April - at nearly £2,000.

The next highest bills in the West Country will be seen by people in Bristol (£1,901), Cornwall (£1,862) and Wiltshire (£1,780).

The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England for 2022/23 is up 3.5% on the previous year, according to data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

This includes adult social care and parish precepts, but does not take into account the £150 council tax rebate which will be provided to households in Bands A to D by the Government to help with rising energy prices.

The average 3.5% rise for Band D properties in 2022/23 is below the 4.4% rise in 2021/22 and is also the lowest year-on-year increase since 2016/17.

£1,966 The average Band D council tax in England for 2022/23

£67 How much the average council tax bill in England will rise by

A full list of council tax levels for each local authority in England has also been published by the Government.

Here is the list of South West council tax in full, ranked from highest to lowest.

It reads name of local authority, type of local authority, average Band D council tax for 2022/23 including adult social care and parish precepts where appropriate, percentage change on 2021/22