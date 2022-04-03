Concern grows for missing 22-year-old who likes to walk Devon's coastal paths

Police have released a new image of Matthew Charlton, who is still missing from the Combe Martin area.

Matthew is 22-years-old and was last seen in the ‘Woodlands’ district of the Combe Martin area at around noon on Tuesday 29 March.

The new picture shows him in the jacket he was last seen wearing.

He is described as a white male with light brown hair and is 5ft 11in tall.

Detective Inspector Praveen Naidoo said: “Matthew was last seen wearing a blue raincoat, black hooded top and black jogging style trousers.

"He was also wearing black Nike trainers with a red ‘tick logo’.

"He likes to walk the coast paths near his home but may visit Ilfracombe or Barnstaple travelling by bus.

“Both the police and his family are growing increasingly concerned for Matthew and we urgently need to find him to make sure he is ok.

“We also need to hear from anyone who knows Matthew or is a friend of his and has seen and spoken with him in the past couple of weeks, as this detail could give us a vital information about where he may have gone, or how he is feeling.

Police ask members of the public to get in touch if you have seen Matthew or know where he may be at the moment. You can call 999 and quote the log number 713 29 March."