Footage shows SS Great Britain and Brunel's 'spring clean'

It is not every day you see a feather duster go inside Isambard Kingdom Brunel's nose - in fact, it only happens once a year.

The SS Great Britain has an annual spring clean to make sure there are no pests hiding in the museum.

As part of the clean, its sculpture of Brunel's head - which is 8.71m high and 5.8m wide - needs to be dusted and the clean was captured on camera.

The head was built in 2018 when Being Brunel opened and is actually made up of 12 pieces which were assembled in its final position.

Head of collections Joanna Mathers said: “Every year our museum spaces undergo a deep-clean to ensure the trust's collections are exhibited in the safest environment possible.

"This includes dusting down the big head of Brunel in one of our museums.

"The team makes sure there is absolutely nowhere for pests to hide or for dust to accumulate - including his nose.”