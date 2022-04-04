A charity in Bristol which provides transport for vulnerable adults and children says it is "despicable" and "mindless" that half of its fleet was destroyed in an arson attack.

Fire crews were called to several locations early on Sunday 3 April - including Bradley Stoke, Little Stoke and Stoke Gifford - where 23 cars and vans were burnt out.

Four Towns and Vale Link Community Transport provides transport for vulnerable adults and children. It is used by people in the Patchway, Filton, Bradley Stoke, Almondsbury and Thornbury areas, taking people to hospitals, schools and offering lifts to those with special needs.

Thirteen of it vehicles were destroyed in a car park near the Rolls Royce site in Filton.

The charity's chair of trustees Dick Whittington said: "This is a despicable and mindless attack on a charity that provides a vital service to so many people, young and old.

"Our team of dedicated staff and volunteers are doing everything they can to keep theservice going, we know how important it is to all our users."

The charity said they have been able to carry out most of today's journeys but were unable to provide transport for all of those who rely on their support.

The vehicles have been completely destroyed. Credit: ITV News

Three miles away in Bradley Stoke, the town council's transport was also targeted.

Mayor Tom Aditya said he wants offenders caught at any cost: “This sort of arson attack on vehicles is unheard of in Bradley Stoke. It is appalling and shocking.

"The council has the duty of care to always make sure that the taxpayer's money is prudently taken care of. We had frozen our tax precepts again this year.

"It is a shame that some wrong-minded troublemakers are damaging our community assets and instigating mayhem in this area.

"We as a community will fight together.

"Bradley Stoke has the lowest crime rate in South Gloucestershire and is one of the safest places to live, and we will keep it as a safer and safer community neighbourhood."

Mayor Tom Aditya has condemned the attacks. Credit: ITV News

Police believe these are a string of deliberate arson attacks.

Chief Inspector of Avon and Somerset Police Mike Buck said: "This is really unusual and at this time we are treating it as an isolated series but clearly this is very early on in the inquiry and that's why we are still making appeals.

"If you have not yet spoken to officers and you think you have some information, you think you have got some CCTV or doorbell footage, then please get in touch."