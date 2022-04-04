EasyJet cancels flights from Bristol Airport due to Covid sickness

Staff shortages have been blamed for the cancellation of hundreds of EasyJet flights over the weekend and into this week.

EasyJet flights from Bristol Airport to Murcia and the Greek islands of Kos and Corfu have been cancelled today (Monday 4 April).

A total of 62 flights scheduled to and from the UK on Monday have been pulled, the majority of which were announced at short notice on Saturday.

Some holiday makers have reported being stuck abroad with no explanation or alternative route home offered by the airline.

EasyJet said it has been affected by high levels of staff sickness Credit: PA

An easyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.

“We have taken action to mitigate this through the rostering of additional standby crew this weekend, however, with the current levels of sickness we have also decided to make some cancellations in advance which were focused on consolidating flights where we have multiple frequencies so customers have more options to rebook their travel, often on the same day.

“Unfortunately it has been necessary to make some additional cancellations for today and tomorrow. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights.

“We have made 62 pre-emptive cancellations for flights to and from the UK for tomorrow which represents a small proportion of tomorrow’s total flying programme which was planned to be more than 1,645 flights.

“We cancelled the majority of these yesterday.”

What to do if your flight has been cancelled

EasyJet says that if your flight is cancelled, there are several options available to you, which you can request quickly and easily by logging into Manage Bookings on the website or app.

They advise that you can:

Switch to another flight for free. You can search easyJet flights and make changes to your booking yourself via Manage Bookings. When making changes online, you can choose from any alternative flights on the same route. If you'd like to change the departure or arrival airport to another one within the same country, please contact our Customer Services Team, who will be happy to help.

Choose a voucher for the full value of your booking. The voucher is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and gives you the flexibility to book travel anywhere on our network when you’re ready to fly. You can request the voucher yourself via Manage Bookings.