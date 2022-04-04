A "dangerous and manipulative" 81-year-old has been jailed for subjecting a child to a "campaign of rape".

David Newbury raped one victim and indecently assaulted another at properties in Bristol in the 1970s.

In a victim impact statement, one of his victims said: “I see him as the Devil. I have been to hell because of him.”

Newbury, of Clawton in Devon, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault against children. He was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (1 April).

An investigation was launched after one of the victims contacted police in February 2020.

The judge described Newbury's offending as a "campaign of rape".

Investigating officer Ellen Rye said: “Both victims have suffered for decades because of what David Newbury did to them as children. He is a dangerous and manipulative sexual offender and justice has finally caught up with him.

“Thankfully the victims were spared having to give evidence in court, but the powerful victim impact statement read out in court showed the terrible impact this sexual offending has had.

“They have both shown incredible levels of resilience and bravery throughout the police investigation and I hope they can now find a way to move forward with their lives.

“Despite the offences being committed in the 1970s, we were able to build a compelling case against David Newbury and I hope this outcome encourages other victims of non-recent sexual abuse to come forward. If you don’t want to speak to the police, please speak to someone.”