A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 23-year-old man who suffered fatal injuries in an incident in Wiltshire.

Freddie Fontete-Jones was assaulted in New Canal in the centre of Salisbury at around 3am on February 20. He died in hospital that same day.

Paying tribute to him at the time, his sister Emma described him as the "best brother" and "the funniest person she has ever met".

A 24-year-old man initially charged with GBH has now been charged with Mr Fontete-Jones' murder and appeared at Winchester Crown Court today (Monday 4 April).

Connor Pool, of Salt Lane, pleaded not guilty to murder and will next appear in court on June 10.