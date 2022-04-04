A man has been jailed after admitting to dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Weston-super-Mare.

Aaron Francis, 28, of Blakeney Road, Patchway, was arrested in October, 2021, following reports of drug dealing in a nearby park.

Officers found Francis at an address on Winermere Avenue, where they seized cash, drugs, and mobile phones.

He was jailed for four years and four months at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 31 March.

Following his conviction, Avon and Somerset Police said: "Drug crime has devastating consequences for our communities and often dealers target the most vulnerable people within them.

"Avon and Somerset Police have a dedicated team working with communities, partner agencies and other police services regionally and nationally to bring perpetrators to justice."