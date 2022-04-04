It's no secret that Cornwall has a long history with witchcraft but a social media revolution is bringing more witches into the fold.

Tiktok and Instagram have accelerated people's interest in all things spiritual with the hashtag #Witchtok having 24 billion views compared to Kim Kardashians' 17 billion.

Ayla Skinner, a North Cornwall witch has gained 31k followers on TikTok as @WitchintheWilderness thanks to the popularity of witchcraft on the video app.

It's led to her shop, hidden behind a laundrette on a Delabole industrial estate, attracting a whole new audience in store as visitors have travelled as far as Bournemouth to pick up crystals and spell ingredients.

She says in a busy post pandemic world "we're all trying to survive" and "people are trying to reconnect with themselves" and that's how people seek out her profiles online.

Ayla goes on to say being a witch is a "lifestyle" and anyone can be one by "simply knowing your power and putting that power into action".

Social media has also helped Emma Griffin with her business Sacred Space, where she acts as a professional Witch offering advice and guidance.

She hosts events like Sister Circles, which are a safe space for women to share their aspirations and worries.

On the day of a full moon, Ayla demonstrated a burning of bay leaves spell to cast out things you wish to leave behind by writing them on a leaf and setting it on fire.

Emma says more people have been "waking up spiritually" over the past two years and while that's already led to more people being attracted to yoga and meditation now "witchcraft is really up and on the trend".

Emma's 22 year old daughter Holly Keynon has recently decided to explore what it means to be a witch saying "it's made me feel that I love who I am".

"Girls are always comparing themselves to girls. It's just very negative and I think the whole part of me stepping into my witchcraft, it's made me feel that I love who I am and I love the way that I am, and I think that's very important, especially females need to learn."

Emma Griffith hosts sister circles and other events for women exploring what it means to be a witch. Credit: ITV News

Jo Tubb, another new witch, said it's made her feel a lot "calmer" and it's helped a lot with anxiety.

"It's definitely helped mental health wise, especially with lockdown, because you suddenly felt cut off.

"I had my family around me, but you cut off from other people, so suddenly finding that there are other women that you can talk to about things that interest you."