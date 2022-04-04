Police are appealing for information after they received three reports of a cyclist putting his arm out in an attempt to grab or brush past school children in Gloucester.

On each of the occasions it was reported that a man who was riding a bicycle had either approached the pupils and put his arm out in an attempt to grab them or had brushed past them.

He was described as being white, in his 40s or 50s and having grey hair with a grey beard. He was thought to be wearing a cap and using a vape.

The most recent incident was reported to have taken place on Millin Avenue at around 3.45pm on Tuesday (29 March).

In this incident it was reported that an 11-year-old boy was walking home from school when he noticed the man cycling alongside him and the man had brushed past him.

The boy described him as wearing a red baseball cap with a symbol on the front and a short sleeved coat with a long sleeved top underneath.

The first incident was reported to have taken place between 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday 2 March.

It was reported that an 11-year-old girl was walking along Cotteswold Road when a man on a bicycle brushed past and touched her arm. The man was wearing a hoody at the time.

Another incident was reported to have taken place on Monday 7 March shortly before 4.30pm and involved the same pupil.

She stated that she was leaving an after school club and walking along Painswick Road when the same man approached her and attempted to grab her arm.

He was wearing a black jacket, grey and black trousers, glasses, black gloves and riding a dark coloured mountain bike.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen the man or has any information which may help to please get in contact.

Information can be submitted by completing the following online form and choosing the relevant reference number: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Police would like to remind parents, carers and children to be vigilant and report any incidents of being approached by strangers immediately.