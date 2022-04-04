Somerset cricket captain Tom Abell says his squad are 'absolutely determined' to end their long history of county championship heartbreak and finally win the trophy in 2022.

Despite some limited overs success, the cidermen have never finished top of the league in the longer format.

Speaking at the club's media day at Taunton, Abell told ITV West Country his troops are better prepared than ever before.

Tom Abell says his squad are ready to challenge for trophies. Credit: ITV News

He said: "Confidence is high, we've had a really productive winter, pre-season has gone really well," Abell said.

"We're a very ambitious club so we set our sights pretty high.

"(Winning the championship) is something we're absolutely determined to do as a group. There's so much cricket to be played and so many variables that affect it, but I think the experiences over the past few years will certainly put us in good stead."

Peter Siddle (centre) had a long career as a international seamer for Australia. Credit: ITV News

They will be helped by the newly-signed 37-year-old Australian seamer Peter Siddle.

"I love it over here, my game style is probably more suited to English conditions than anywhere in the world," Siddle said.

"I have achieved most things I want to in my career, now it's just about some team success. Hopefully we can get at least one (trophy) and maybe take home a couple."

The county season gets under way on Thursday, April 7th as Somerset take on Hampshire at Southampton.