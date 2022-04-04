Alex Beresford has been crowned the winner of ITV's All Star Musicals.

The former ITV West Country weather presenter from Bristol impressed with his performance of a song from the smash hit musical Hamilton.

He came out on top after going up against actress Jacqueline Jossa, wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, Coronation Street's Lisa George, James Bond actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care.

After winning, Alex said: "It felt absolutely amazing. It was surreal. We were all standing there on stage and waiting for them to call a name and when I heard Al.. I was like 'oh my God, it’s me'

"It was just the best feeling in the world. I’ve never won anything like that before.

"After my performance when I was listening to the judge's comments, they were saying such lovely things and it just really touched me and my eyes welled up.

"I was holding my tears back - I didn't want to blub on national television!"

Alex takes his trophy after being crowned champion

Alex was a weather presenter at ITV News West Country for 17 years before he left in February to take up a position on the national news.

It's not the first time Alex has stepped away from his weather maps to put his other talents to the test.

In 2018, he took part in Dancing on Ice, and later put his general knowledge to the test on celebrity editions of The Chase and Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

But has Alex's success opened up the possibility of more on-stage outings?

"I did English Studies and Performing Arts before in University so there is a genuine passion and interest and it is something that I have always thought about doing but sometimes your life goes in a different direction."

"My life went in the direction that it did and I am so grateful and thankful for everything that I have been able to do thus far.

"I would love to jump on the stage again 150%! If someone said ‘hey we think you would make a great whatever on stage' I’d be open to entertaining the possibility."

"That’s the one thing you know television and theatre have got in common - they are both live.

"The adrenaline that you get being on live television and being on stage in front of a live audience is amazing so I would look at options for sure. Like I say, All Stars gave me an appetite to do more..."

All Star Musicals is available to watch now on ITV and ITV Hub