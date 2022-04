An 18-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a newborn baby.

Paris Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested by West Mercia Police this morning (Monday 4 April).

She has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court today.

Police say the charge relates to the death of a newborn baby in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, in March 2019.