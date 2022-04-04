Police are appealing for help to identify a motorcyclist and their passenger after a woman in her seventies broke her hip as she was knocked to the ground.

The incident happened in Keynsham at around 2:30pm, Saturday 26 March.

Neighbourhood officers were carrying out patrols in response to reports of anti-social motorbike use in the Cedar Drive, when they saw the rider mount the pavement in order to flee via a footpath. A woman in her late 70s was on the pavement at the time and was pushed to the ground.

The officers immediately went to her assistance and called an ambulance.

The pair on the motorbike made off along the footpath into The Brambles and Abbots Wood.

Police say the incident is being treated as an assault causing grievous bodily harm as the woman said she was pushed by the pillion passenger.

The motorbike, a red Honda VFR, had been stolen in Berkeley Square, Bristol, at about 1.45pm the same day.

It was found abandoned in Common Road, Hanham, five days later. Witnesses said that two teenagers were seen riding a red motorcycle around the area in an anti-social way. The boys were taking turns to be rider or pillion. One was said to be wearing a balaclava and black clothing, while the other wore a grey tracksuit and black helmet.Police ask anyone who saw anything or may have CCTV footage to contact them on 101.