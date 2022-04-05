Cornish D-Day veteran Harry Billinge MBE has died aged 96 after a short illness, his family has said.

The former Royal Engineer was just 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land on Gold Beach on June 5 in 1944.

His daughter Sally Billinge-Shandley said: “He was a man that always gave his word, his word was solid. He always fought in what he believed in.

“The passion he had for all the veterans that lost their lives was unwavering.”

Harry Billinge dedicated his life to remembering his friends who never made it home, raising more than £30,000 for charity.

D-Day veteran Harry Billinge was made an MBE for his fundraising efforts. Credit: PA

In March 2019, he was made an MBE and was often seen collecting at Par Market in his home town of St Austell.

In 2020, he had a GWR train named after him which he described as a "great honour".

Speaking in 2018 at the site of the British Normandy Memorial before its construction he said: "Everyone around my area had an uncle, a father, a brother, a nephew on that day who never went back home.

"So many never even got out of the sea. I am unable to forget about this day.

"I get so emotional, but believe me the Battle of Normandy was not easy. Not easy at all.

"The sacrifice made was overwhelming."