Dawn French has sold her home in Fowey but will be staying in Cornwall.

The comedian made more than £4 million when she sold the house to biotech entrepreneur Sir Christopher Evans.

Dawn, 63, originally bought the Grade-II listed building in 2006 with her then husband Sir Lenny Henry and it's been her primary residence ever since.

Sir Christopher made his millions founding biotech companies in the UK. The 64-year-old made the Sunday Times Rich List 2020 in 583rd place with an estimated fortune of £208 million.

He bought the impressive coastal home for £6.6 million pounds - triple what Dawn French originally paid for it.

Sir Christopher Evans bought the home for more than £6million Credit: BPM Media

Dawn has reportedly not moved far and will continue to call Cornwall home.

The Vicar of Dibley star has strong ties to the county and was made Chancellor of Falmouth University in 2015.

In an address to graduating students last year, she said "On pain of death, that it is always, always jam first" - taking a firm side in the never ending Devon v Cornwall scone debate.

In February, she revealed she had ended up using sparkling water to have a wash after Storm Eunice cut off her supplies.