The aftermath of the crash was filmed by a passer-by

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after crashing her car into a luxury furniture store in Bristol.

An eyewitness said the black Tesla "went flying into the window" of Arlo & Jacob on Whiteladies Road in Clifton around 4.30pm.

The car drove right through to the back of the shop, causing significant damage to the front window and furniture at the front of the premises.

The elderly driver was taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident but walked away without suffering any injuries.

She said she does not remember driving her car through the shop front, or anything else from the time the incident took place.

Fire and ambulance services were called to the scene and the area was cordoned off. Credit: Chris Griffiths / BPM Media

A younger woman was also treated at the scene by an ambulance, but her injuries are not believed to be serious.

Avon and Somerset Police received the call-out at 4.37pm, and Avon Fire and Rescue Service were also attended the scene.

A cordon was placed around the shop front and the southbound carriageway of Whiteladies Road was closed after the crash which has now been reopened.