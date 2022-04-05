A man has admitted the murder of Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

The 18-year-old disappeared after leaving her home in the Leigham area of the city on November 20 2021.

She was last seen at a bus stop on Sheepstor Road and was due to meet friends in the city centre.

She never arrived and thousands of people joined police in searching for the teenager.

Her body was found three days later near Bovisand, in South Hams.

Cody Ackland, 24, from the Southway area of Plymouth, was later arrested and charged with her murder.

The 24-year-old, who was a lead guitarist in a band which has since split, has today (April 5) admitted murdering Bobbi-Anne.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans, he spoke to confirm his name and date of birth. When the charge of murder was put to him, he answered ‘guilty’.

Friends and family of Bobbi-Anne were in tears in the public gallery at Plymouth Crown Court.

Ackland will be sentenced on May 19 - Judge Robert Linford told him he will receive a whole life sentence. The minimum term is yet to be decided.

Tributes from across Plymouth poured in for Bobbi-Anne after her body was found.

Her brother Lee paid tribute to her saying she was a "beautiful and talented" girl who will "always be treasured".

One of her neighbours described how she "sparkled" from the moment she arrived on the street as a toddler, while her teachers at Leigham Primary School and Tor Bridge High described her as a "happy" and "loving" child who had "great potential".

Floral tributes to 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod Credit: ITV New

Following Ackland's plea, Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “I can’t even start to imagine the pain that Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s family and friends have been through over these past few months.

“While there is no justice that can bring Bobbi-Anne back, I’m pleased this case will be concluded swiftly and I truly hope the family will get the answers they need to provide some closure on this terrible incident.

“I’d like to thank the police for their hard work in bringing Cody Ackland to justice. I’d also like to thank the community of Plymouth who have shown courage, empathy and incredible support during this dark time for the city.

“If you have been affected by this case and want to speak to someone, you can contact Victim Support on 0808 1689111 or the Devon and Cornwall Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.”