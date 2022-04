A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed multiple times in Bristol.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Ringwood Crescent in the Southmead area of the city on Sunday (April 3).

Liam Davis, of Bishport Avenue in Hartcliffe, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 5 April).

Avon and Somerset Police say the woman, who is in her 20s, remains in hospital in a stable condition.