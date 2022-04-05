A man who warned police he would kill his neighbour the day before stabbing the father-of-three to death has been convicted of murder.

Can Arslan killed Matthew Boorman on his own front lawn in Snowdonia Road, in Walton Cardiff, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.

The 43-year-old had just got home from work and his wife, Sarah Boorman, was at the front door ready to greet him when she saw Arslan "accost" her husband.

Mr Boorman was still connected to a work conference call as the attack unfolded. His colleagues heard the incident.

Mr Boorman was stabbed 27 times and died as a result of his injuries.

Matthew Boorman was returning from work when Can Arslan attacked him Credit: Borman family/PA

Bristol Crown Court heard one of his three children - who had been inside watching cartoons at the time of the attack - saw his father's bloodied body from the window and "can't get it out of his head".

Mrs Boorman also suffered a stab wound to the leg as she tried to pull Arslan off her husband.

After the killing, Arslan sat on Mr Boorman's body and lit a "triumphant cigarette" before going to the home of another neighbour - Peter Marsden - and stabbing him eight times.

Arslan was then tackled by off-duty police officer Sgt Steve Wilkinson, who was armed only with a plank of wood.

Arslan, 52, admitted the manslaughter of Mr Boorman but denied murder on grounds of diminished responsibility.

He has today (Tuesday 5 April) been found guilty of murder. He had already admitted the attempted murder of Mr Marsden and causing GBH with intent to Mrs Boorman.

Arslan sat impassively in court as the foreman delivered the jury's verdict.

Play Brightcove video

The jury heard he had warned a police officer the day before the attack that he would murder the 43-year-old.

Gloucestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPCE) over the incident.

The jury heard the dispute started years ago over a shared parking space and a car prang but escalated and meant neighbours lived in fear of Arslan.

The court heard his abuse had become so threatening parents refused to let children play in their gardens and worried about hanging out laundry on their washing lines.

Much of the attack - which was likened to a horror film in court - was captured on CCTV and doorbell cameras installed by scared residents.

Can Arslan can be seen lighting a cigarrete after stabbing his neighbour.

For months before the attack, Arslan was captured on camera threatening to murder neighbours.

A Community Protection Order had been served on Arslan and eviction proceedings were underway.

Speaking outside of court, Detective Inspector Ben Lavender of the Major Crime Investigation Team told ITV News Arslan was a "difficult individual".

"He had been causing problems in the neighbourhood for a while, he was an angry and violent individual," he added.

Arslan admitted Mr Marsden’s attempted murder, affray and Mr Boorman’s manslaughter, claiming he had voices in his head at the time of the attack.

The prosecuting expert psychologist said Arslan had a personality disorder, but claimed the defendant knew what he was doing at the time of the attack.

But the jury agreed and convicted him of murder.