'Not remotely out of the blue' - police warned about killer neighbour, says wife

The wife of a father-of-three who was stabbed to death by his neighbour has paid tribute to him after his killer was convicted of murder.

Residents of the quiet residential street of Snowdonia Road in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, lived in fear of Can Arslan for years before he stabbed 43-year-old Matthew Boorman on his own front lawn.

Mr Boorman suffered 27 separate wounds in the attack, which also saw his wife - Sarah Boorman - stabbed before Arslan tried to kill another neighbour by knifing him eight times.

Arslan, 52, has been convicted of murder by a jury today (April 5) after a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

After the verdict, Mr Boorman's sister Sarah Elston spoke outside of court describing him as a "loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and a dear friend to many".

"Matthew touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with," she added.

"He was a good man and had so much to live for. We are truly heartbroken. We all miss him every single day."

She then read out a statement from Mr Boorman's wife, Sarah Boorman, who said his killing was "not remotely out of the blue".

She said: “Matt shone brightly, he radiated enthusiasm and had a real zest for life. He loved to celebrate life, and fill the house with both music and laughter.

Can Arslan had threatened many of the people in his street in Walton Cardiff Credit: Rod Minchin/PA

"Perhaps what people will remember most of all about Matt is his smile. His energy, his love, his laughter - a very proud father of his children.

"He helped raise money for charity over the years, hiking the three peaks with friends, gardening at a hospice, running half marathons and much, much more.

"Matt was a man who infused fun into the most mundane tasks. He was a kid at heart who would fly model aeroplanes and race remote control cars. He loved rollercoasters, music festivals, camping weekends, hiking, running, cycling, motorcycling and flying.

"He truly lived life to the max and lived for his children. Evenings and weekends would be spent together as a family.

"Matt’s death is truly shocking. He was so young and had such a bright future ahead of him.

"Today and for the rest of my life I’m mourning the loss of my husband. Our family and friends have been sentenced to a lifetime of grief.”

She said the family's life will "never be the same without him".

During the trial, the jury were told neighbours lived in fear of Arslan. The day before the murder he told a police officer he would kill.

Gloucestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPCE) over the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Mrs Boorman added: "As we move forward and learn how to cope without him, we fight in his name to expose not only the malice and cruelty of the man that did this, but also the failings in the system that let this happen.

"In the years that preceded Matthew’s death, multiple agencies and authorities were warned of the threat that this man posed not only to Matthew, but to many other neighbours who were threatened and harmed by him.

Can Arslan has today been found guilty of murdering Matthew Boorman

"Although Matthew’s murder has shocked us all to the core, the incident was not remotely out of the blue.

"The police and other authorities had been told about how dangerous this man was, the threats he made, and the risks he presented. The response was toothless and ineffective, even when the defendant himself told the police he was going to murder Matthew.

"That conversation took place on October 4, the night before Matthew died. He was not even warned.

"Matthew was not this man’s only victim on that dreadful evening, but he was the only one with the misfortune to pay the high price of his life.

"Throughout this trial the defendant has revelled in the attention, seeking his moment in the spotlight. He has not shown one flicker of remorse or decency. We will not speak his name. We are grateful to the court and to the jury for reaching a decision which reflects what he has done, the type of man he is, and what he has taken from us.

"But Matthew’s story must not end here. We must all ask ourselves why this was able to happen, and how things were ever allowed to get this far. Mistakes were made. They must be acknowledged, truly learned from, and must never be repeated.

"Matthew was an ordinary, loving family man. He was one of us. His life should have mattered; it mattered a great deal to us. We continue to fight on in Matthew’s name in the hope that no other family has to endure what we have endured."