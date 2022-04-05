People were warned to keep their windows and doors closed as firefighters battled a large blaze in Cinderford.

Crews from Coleford, Lydney and Cinderford were called to the scene just off Valley Road on Monday (April 4).

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue warned yesterday evening they would be there for some time as they brought the fire under control.

No-one is thought to have been injured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.