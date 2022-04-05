People needed to live on tiny Cornwall island throughout summer

Two volunteer wardens are being sought to live in a tent on an island off the Cornwall coast for the summer.

The Cornwall Wildlife Trust manages Looe Island and has now issued an appeal for two volunteers to spend four months working on it, helping to manage the nature reserve.

The successful applicants would help to monitor wildlife in the marine habitats around the island and would also help visitors.

Two permanent wardens, Claire Lewis and Jon Ross, already live on the island, which was given to the trust in 2004.

The island is part of the Whitsand and Looe Bay Marine Conservation Zone, and has a variety of precious wildlife habitats, including woodland, maritime, grassland, sand, shingle and rocky reef.

The trust said the volunteers should be "a couple or two good friends who can commit to living and work closely together on the island" and had to be aged over 18.

For more information visit Cornwall Wildlife Trust's website.