A man has died following a crash on the A350 near Trowbridge.

It happened on the road between Yarnbrook and Heywood at around 9.20pm last night (April 4).

The collision involved a Range Rover and Nissan X-Trail.

A man in his 60s, who was driving the Nissan, died at the scene. His family has been informed.

The road is still closed while police investigate the cause of the crash.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen the two cars around the time of the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.