The young Bristol Bears fan running a kilometre for every point conceded

A 39 point loss by Bristol Bears against Northampton on the weekend was not good news for one 11-year-old from South Gloucestershire.

Toby Fletcher, from Frampton Cottrell, has been running a kilometre for every point scored against the Bears this season to raise money for charity.

While their performances mean he's been running quite a bit recently, he's also raised more than £10,000 for St Peters Hospice.

Toby, who has run roughly 520km so far, said: "It's been difficult but also I've enjoyed it.

"I'm doing it for St Peter's Hospice because they treated my Grandma really nicely and she was a big rugby fan."

Play Brightcove video

Toby's mum, Claire Fletcher, has been his biggest support: "I run with him most times we go out, he has got more favourite people to run with but I'm there behind him, by some distance most of the time.

"I am really proud and it's been tricky. His instagram post with the smiling face that you guys see isn't quite what I see all the time but we are really really proud of him."

Bristol Bears are currently in 10th position in the Premiership Rugby table with four matches left.

Toby told ITV News: "I've got a season ticket so I watch most matches. At this stage of the season I don't really care if they win or lose as long as the other team don't score too much, I'm happy!"

When asked whether he will make his new hobby a habit, he said: "I might do running occasionally but it won't be my go to thing!"

You can support Toby by visiting the Just Giving page.