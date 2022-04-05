Woman dies after fire breaks out in Bristol flat

A woman has died after a fire broke out in a flat in Bristol.

The blaze broke out at a residential complex on Lakewood Road, Southmead, at around 4.30am this morning (April 5).

The fire, which gutted a flat and filled the building with smoke, triggered a large emergency response with firefighters, ambulance and police attending.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: “Shortly before 5am this morning (Tuesday, April 5), we received a call from the fire service seeking our support at the scene of a fire at a residential complex in Lakewood Road, Southmead.

"Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the formal identification process has yet to be completed, the family of the woman believed to have died have been notified of what has happened.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time. Enquiries will be carried out on behalf of the coroner.”Avon Fire and Rescue Service say the cause of the fire is unknown, and they are carrying out enquiries.

It said in a statement: "Crews from Southmead, Temple, Avonmouth and Kingswood were called to reports of a fire in a residential property at 4.29am. On arrival, they found one flat alight and smoke logging the building and surrounding flats."