Body found in search for missing man from North Devon

Police have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for a missing man from North Devon.

Matthew Charlton, 22, went missing from his home in Combe Martin last week.

Police said that a body was found on Tuesday, April 5 at around 2.20pm on Peppercombe Beach, Bideford.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Devon and Cornwall Police say Mr Charlton's family have been informed.

The death is currently not being treated as suspicious.